Odisha: Nabin Das resigns from Congress, blames PCC chief

DHENKANAL: Former Congress minister Nabin Chandra Narayan Das on Monday resigned from the primary membership of the party for what he termed as dictatorial attitude of Pradesh Congress president Sarat Pattanayak.

Announcing his decision, Das alleged Pattanayak works in a dictatorial manner and never consults district-level office-bearers. “Speaking to the media, Pattanayak asked in an autocratic manner as to who will be the candidate in next Parliamentary and Assembly elections,” said Das, adding, he decides posting of office-bearers on an adhoc basis. “I felt sidelined in the party and decided to quit Congress along with my supporters,” he said.

Raising allegations that there is a change of consultative mechanism at PCC level, Das said the Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) was constituted with lesser qualified Congressmen.

On being asked about future course of action Das said he has no plans to join any other party right now.

Das is considered a Congress stalwart in Dhenkanal district and commands wide support among the cadres. He was a minister in JB Patnaik government from 1995 to 2000. Though he contested the Assembly polls in 2000, he lost. Since then he has been serving the party at different levels and positions.

Former district president Saroj Patnaik and three other leaders Pramod Nayak, Hyder Mohammad and Akhil Mohan Khuntia along with their supporters also resigned from the party as a mark of protest.

Dhenkanal district president Sunil Das said the resignation of Nabin Das will have no bearing on Congress’ electoral prospects. Das was consulted on all the matters at the district level, he reiterated.

Das’ resignation follows former Angul district president Biplab Jena and is seen as a serious setback to the party in view of the impending general elections.

On Sunday, Jena along with hundreds of supporters joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) after resigning from Congress protesting being sidelined in the party by the PCC president.