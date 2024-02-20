Odisha ties up with Amrita varsity for implementation of LEWS in Gajapati dist

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to mitigate the impact of landslides during storms, the state government in collaboration with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is gearing up to establish a user-friendly landslide early warning system (LEWS) in Gajapati district.

This initiative aims to provide advanced information, especially on landslides caused by disturbances in the natural stability of a slope.

Representatives of the Vidyapeetham comprising Provost for Strategic Initiatives, Research and Innovation and Director, Amrita Centre for Wireless Networks and Applications Maneesha V Ramesh and geoscience consultant Sudesh K Wadhawan held discussion with chief secretary Pradeep Jena and officers of the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) on the implementation of LEWS.

Wadhawan emphasised the importance of proactive measures in addressing landslide risks. The discussions focused on providing the essential knowledge and skills required for the successful execution of the system. A team of experts from the university led by Maneesha also conducted a comprehensive study and surveyed the most vulnerable areas for landslides including Baraghara and Madha in Rayagada block.

The university has successfully deployed the world’s first wireless sensor network system which was later upgraded to the AI integrated internet of things (IoT) system for detection and early warning of landslides in Munnar, Kerala. On the request of the central government, Amrita has also deployed a similar system in Sikkim.

This applied research, with significant global value for all landslide-prone areas, was directly initiated by the University Chancellor, Mata Amritanandamayi Devi to develop low-cost technologies for wide-area monitoring of landslides, to save human life.