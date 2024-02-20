Stem borer attack on crops worries Hirakud farmers in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: As the cultivation of rabi paddy picks up pace in the district, farmers of some areas are facing a daunting challenge with stem borer pests wreaking havoc on their crops. The infestation of stem borers has been reported from the Hirakud command area in the district.

Though the problem is not new to the region, the sudden rise in the infestation has caught many off guard, prompting urgent action to mitigate its impact. While the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained, many farmers from the Hirakud command area have claimed that, due to attack by the stem borer insects, the roots and stems of paddy saplings are turning yellow. The sudden change in temperature is suspected to be the cause behind the outbreak.

The farmers also claimed that, even though they had applied insecticides at an early stage, no visible effect could be seen on the crops raising suspicion over supply of spurious insecticides. The farmers are now fearing widespread crop damage due to the infestation.

According to a release issued by Sambalpur Krushak Sangathan, until 2010, the Agriculture department used to provide tricho cards and pheromone traps, which are a traditional methods for curbing the spread of stem borer and similar pests. Though these methods were effective, they have now been discontinued since 2010.

The farmers have moved the CDAO and demanded immediate action in this regard.

Though CDAO, Gourishankar Singh could not be reached despite several attempts, official sources informed that the ground level staff have been directed to conduct a field survey on the spread of impact of stem borer in the affected area and submit report within 2-3 days. Moreover, the farmers will also be provided insecticides at 50% subsidy to curb further spread of stem borer, sources added.