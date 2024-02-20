Teachers in Odisha call off stir day before exams

BHUBANESWAR: In a major relief to the School and Mass Education department ahead of the matric exams, the agitating secondary school teachers withdrew their state-level protest on Monday after the government assured to look into their demands at the earliest. Teachers from around 3,500 aided and unaided high schools were on agitation at Mahatma Gandhi Marg here seeking fulfilment of their various demands, for the last 13 days.

However, with just a day left for the annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination to start, the government convened a meeting with the representatives of the Odisha Secondary Teachers’ Association (OSSTA) and assured them to consider their demands at the earliest.

“The meeting chaired by the School and Mass Education secretary was fruitful as the department assured to consider publication of notification for fulfilment of the demands before the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect,” said OSSTA general secretary Ranjan Das.