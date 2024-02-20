Youth of Odisha should be ready to face global market: CM Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said in the age of rapidly changing technology and its impact on society, the youth of the state should be made future ready.

Inaugurating a two-day global summit of Nua Odisha on growth and employment, the chief minister said it will be a trendsetter in charting out a course to make the youth ready to face the global job market. The summit will deliberate on trends in understanding future growth sectors in industries and skills and suggest necessary skill training for youth of state.

The chief minister said the summit will be a platform to understand the trend and set a clear path for the future of youth. “Transformation for us is not a choice, it’s an essentiality. Our youth must be future ready,” he added.

The chief minister said the summit will lay the foundation for identifying potential growth sectors, future workforce strategies, innovative job creation opportunities, and develop Skilled-in-Odisha for upcoming industries. “Together, we can unlock the vast potential that Odisha holds, and create an economically vibrant and socially inclusive future,” he said.

Addressing the summit, 5T chairman VK Pandian spoke on how the chief minister brought about massive transformation in the state. “Now, under his visionary leadership, the state is looking forward to the next stage of transformation where people of Odisha can perform and compete at a global level,” he said.

Minister of State for Skill Development and Technical Education Priti Ranjan Ghadai, chairperson of Odisha Skill Development Authority Alaka Misra and top officers of the department were present. Industry representatives and various other stakeholders attended the summit.