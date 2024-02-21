Biju Patnaik market in Cuttack to be razed soon

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has decided to demolish the Biju Patnaik market complex at Biju Patnaik Chhak and construct a multi-purpose double storey building to serve both as a shopping centre and kalyan mandap.

Sources said after construction of the Biju Patnaik Market Complex with 51 shops, the CMC had allotted them to as many shopkeepers on August 8, 2005. However, since it reportedly did not collect rent from shopkeepers nor took steps for maintaining the market complex, the structure began to crumble.

In 2016, the civic body issued notice to the shopkeepers asking them for rent but only 16 of them turned up while the whereabouts of the remaining shopkeepers could not be traced.

A Sreedevi, chairperson of CMC licenses and appeals standing committee said several shops in the market complex have also been encroached. “The market also needs renovation as its condition had worsened due to lack of maintenance,” she said.

She said the matter was discussed during the last council meeting. “After a discussion in standing committee meeting, it has been unanimously decided to demolish the market complex and construct a double-storey multi-purpose building having a dedicated parking place,” she added.

She further informed that proposal for the same will be put forth in the upcoming council meeting.