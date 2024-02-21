Class X student ends life before examination in Odisha

BALANGIR: Hours before the annual High School Certificate examination began on Tuesday morning, a Class X student of Vishwatma Vidya Mandir allegedly ended his life in the hostel room at Kamakshi Nagar here.

Sources said, the minor boy from Taliudar village in Balangir district was under duress due to the examination. His friends said he was busy studying till late night. But sometime later he went to the ground floor and might have taken the extreme step early in the morning. After finding his body hanging in the hostel, the school authorities rushed him to a hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

However, his family members blamed the school authorities for his death. Father of the deceased Ratra Pradhan filed a case in Sadar police station alleging the murder of his son. “My son cannot end his life in this way. I demand strict police action,” he said.

Sadar IIC Raj Kumar Biswal said a case has been registered and investigation is on, on the issue, added IIC.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.