CM Naveen Patnaik unveils cancer hospital, projects worth Rs 605 crore

BARGARH: The much-awaited cancer hospital in Bargarh, Gangadhar Meher Mega Lift Irrigation project and the redeveloped Nrusinghanath temple were inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, during his visit to the district on Tuesday. This apart, the CM also inaugurated 59 other development projects worth more than Rs 342 crore and laid foundation for 21 other projects worth over Rs 263 crore.

Addressing a public gathering at Kanapali in Bijepur block, after paying tributes to ‘Swabhaba Kabi’ Gangadhar Meher and freedom fighter Parbati Giri, the CM said, “I had promised for a cancer hospital in Bargarh which I have fulfilled today. It will provide advanced services to the patients in western odisha. At least 11 more cancer hospitals will be established in the state for which more than Rs 1,000 crore will be spent.”

On the occasion, the CM said it is a happy day for farmers of Sohela, Bijepur and Dungripali block, as water for irrigation has started running into these blocks under the Gangadhar Meher Lift Irrigation project. More than 60,000 acre of land in the district will get water through this project.