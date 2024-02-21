CM Naveen Patnaik unveils cancer hospital, projects worth Rs 605 crore

BARGARH: The much-awaited cancer hospital in Bargarh, Gangadhar Meher Mega Lift Irrigation project and the redeveloped Nrusinghanath temple were inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, during his visit to the district on Tuesday. This apart, the CM also inaugurated 59 other development projects worth more than Rs 342 crore and laid foundation for 21 other projects worth over Rs 263 crore.
Addressing a public gathering at Kanapali in Bijepur block, after paying tributes to ‘Swabhaba Kabi’ Gangadhar Meher and freedom fighter Parbati Giri, the CM said, “I had promised for a cancer hospital in Bargarh which I have fulfilled today. It will provide advanced services to the patients in western odisha. At least 11 more cancer hospitals will be established in the state for which more than Rs 1,000 crore will be spent.”
On the occasion, the CM said it is a happy day for farmers of Sohela, Bijepur and Dungripali block, as water for irrigation has started running into these blocks under the Gangadhar Meher Lift Irrigation project. More than 60,000 acre of land in the district will get water through this project.
On the transformation project of temples, Patnaik said after Lord Jagannath and Maa Samalei, a transformed Nrusinghanath temple is also being dedicated to the people today. “This will further glorify the pride of Odisha,” he asserted.
Speaking on the state’s transformation, the CM hailed the high school transformation, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana that has proved to be a blessing for crores of people, LAccMI bus services, mega irrigation projects, which have all been completed on time. “Today Odisha is able to provide food to the entire country and the farmers of Bargarh have a significant contribution in it,” the CM remarked.
Among others, chairman 5T, VK Pandian, Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts Minister Rita Sahu, Minister for Transport, Tukuni Sahu, MLA and District Planning Board chairman, Bargarh, Debesh Acharya, MLA, Attabira, Snehangini Chhuria, MLA, Bhatli, Sushant Singh besides secretary, Water Resources department, Anu Garg were present during the programme.