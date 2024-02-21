Congress chargesheet against Centre and Odisha government

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Tuesday released a chargesheet against the Centre and state government highlighting their failure to provide basic services like healthcare facilities, employment and clean drinking water to the people.

OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak, campaign committee chairman Bijay Patnaik and manifesto committee chairman Panchanan Kanungo told mediapersons here that people of the state are facing discrimination in their own state. “Both the governments ruled by the BJP and BJD have failed to provide basic services like clean drinking water, healthcare facilities, irrigation and employment to people,” they alleged.

The Congress leaders alleged that though there are more than two lakh vacancies in different departments, the state government has failed to take any initiative to resolve the problem. Lakhs of people from the state are leaving for neighbouring states in search of employment, they stated.

The Congress leaders alleged that standard of education in the state has gone down as 50,000 posts of teachers are vacant and around 50,000 schools do not have the required number of classrooms. Students are now preferring to take admission in private schools due to lack of infrastructure in government schools, they stated.

The leaders raised questions on the investigation into the chit fund scam. “Nobody knows what has become to the investigation by both the CBI and Crime Branch,” they said.