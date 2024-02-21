Nua Odisha global summit: Government to invest Rs 385 cr in three years

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has signed 13 MoUs covering advanced skills training on artificial intelligence and semi-conductor, English and other foreign languages and placement opportunities during the two-day-long Nua Odisha global summit which concluded on Tuesday.

The Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department has also worked out a road map for investment of Rs 385 crore under the Nua Odisha scheme to upgrade skilling infrastructure and plans to impart skill training to 5 lakh students annually during the next three years.

SDTE secretary Usha Padhee said a total 13 MoUs have been signed by department as well as the Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) and World Skill Centre (WSC) for advanced skill training and employment, etc.

The SDTE department has inked a pact with the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer, IIT Delhi, for establishment of a centre of excellence for AI Learning while OSDA has signed an MoU with Kaynes Semicon Pvt Ltd for skilling of youth in semi-conductor sector.

OSDA has also signed MoU with different organisations for building of English and foreign language skills among the youth, promotion of homestays and specialised job-oriented training of technical students in ground handling and airport customer service executive programmes.

The SDTE secretary said all the MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Officials said around Rs 385 crore budget under the Nua Odisha scheme will be utilised between 2024-26 to modernise skill infrastructure, impart skill training, address local skilling needs of marginalised communities and traditional sector, and catalyse an industry-friendly environment for skilling partners.