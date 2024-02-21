Odisha Governor advises SHGs on Sabai grass weaving

BARIPADA: To increase income and become self-reliant, weave more products from Sabai grass, said Governor Raghubar Das on Tuesday while interacting with women self-help group (SHG) members of Salasahi ORMAS Sabai Cluster in Suliapada block of Mayurbhanj district.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken lots of initiatives for the development of women. Under the aegis of the Central Government, the SHGs are getting loan facilities from banks to make the women self-reliant. Mudra loan is one such initiative,” the Governor added. Mayurbhanj is creating a special identity in the world after Droupadi Murmu was elected the President of India, Das remarked.

He urged the collector Ashish Thakare to facilitate SHG members weave more attractive handicrafts from Sabai grass and emphasised on market facility to sell the products.

Das, who was on a day-long visit to the district, also went to Kujidihi Anganwadi centre and spoke to Anganwadi workers regarding implementation of POSAN scheme besides interacting with the parents of the children. He went to Kostha community health centre in Suliapada block, Badadhenkia village and interacted with villagers and farmers about implementation of schemes sponsored by the government.

On the day, he visited Baripada Jagannath shrine to pay obeisance before leaving for Jamshedpur.