Odisha: Srimandir nitis to be rescheduled for Nata Mandap repair

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) will reschedule the rituals at the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri from February 23 to allow the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out the remaining repair and conservation work of the Nata Mandap.

This was decided at the meeting of Chhatisha Nijog at Puri on Tuesday. Temple chief administrator Samarth Verma informed that a niti sub-committee had decided upon rescheduling the rituals in the temple for the Nata Mandap repair work which was approved by the Chhatisha Nijog on the day.

The ASI will carry out the repair work from February 23 to March 19 and during this period, the rituals of the temple will begin early. Accordingly, the Singhadwara (Lions’ Gate) will be opened at 2 am and all the rituals would be completed by 11 pm. “The ASI will carry out the Nata Mandap work from 1 pm to 7 pm daily during this period but this will not hamper devotees’ movement inside the temple and darshan of the Trinity in any manner,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, ASI (Puri circle) superintending archaeologist Dibishada Brajasundar Garnayak informed that as per the Orissa High Court’s order, major conservation works of the Nata Mandap like fixing the dislodged stones on its roof, water tightening and iron beam weathering treatment have been completed.