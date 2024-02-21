Odisha: Wildlife rescue to get a boost with 18 RRTs on ground

BHUBANESWAR: The Forest department will deploy rapid response teams (RRTs) in 18 different forest and wildlife divisions across Odisha April onwards to reduce response time of rescue during man-animal conflict which has escalated in the state.

To meet the deadline the department has been imparting training to 18 RRTs in Chandaka wildlife division and Nandankanan with live demonstration of advanced equipment to forest personnel. The teams, officials said, are being trained to reach the rescue spots in conflict zone within 60 to 90 minutes of receiving a call.

While the ongoing three-day practical training of RRTs at Nandankanan will continue till Wednesday, two more advanced training sessions will be conducted for these teams prior to their deployment. One of these teams will be stationed at Nandankanan Zoological Park.

Lack of adequate equipment and training during rescue missions leads to mishaps and leaves field staff as well as wild animals in distress. The ongoing programme will address this issue. Besides, use of advanced equipment will reduce the response time, said principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) and head of forest force Debidutta Biswal.

All 18 teams will be mobilised by April 1 after completion of their training. Each unit will have six to seven members including a leader in the rank of forester or deputy ranger, PCCF (wildlife) Susanta Nanda told mediapersons.

During the ongoing training, forest personnel, part of RRTs, are being trained to use around 100 different advanced wildlife protection and rescue equipment and machinery.

They are being trained on critical aspects such as personal protection, animal restraining, tracking and monitoring as well as veterinary equipment.