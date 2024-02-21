Orissa HC directs probe into lapses by cops, DMET in minor’s death

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ordered for an inquiry into the delay by police in registering complaint regarding death of a minor boy due to botched surgery at a private hospital in 2017, and director of medical education and training (DMET) over not giving expert opinion in the case.

While Purighat police in Cuttack city had not registered a case even after four years of receiving complaint, the DMET has not given expert opinion even after a lapse of over two and a half years.

The order was issued while hearing a petition on inaction by police in the case of Md Aftab who died allegedly after his gallbladder was mistakenly cut during a surgery at a private hospital in the city. Akif Razaque Ghazi, father of the deceased, had filed the petition on April 12, 2022. While Advocate Akshaya Kumar Pandey made submissions on behalf of the petitioner, the inspector-in charge of Purighat police station had filed a report by way of affidavit on February 13, 2024.

The single judge bench of Justice Chittaranjan Dash on February 16 directed the Director General of Police as well as secretary, Health and Family Welfare department to get the inquiry done in their respective fields and file affidavits before the court by March 4.

“It is apt to mention that the allegation in the FIR reveals the death of a child occurred apparently due to medical negligence wherein the poor father had to run from pillar to post to save the life,” Justice Dash said in his order.