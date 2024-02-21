PM Modi dedicates new IISER campus, Berhampur

BERHAMPUR/KORAPUT/SAMBALPUR/JHARSUGUDA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Berhampur at Laudigaon in Ganjam’s Rangeilunda block through video-conferencing on Tuesday.

The permanent campus of IISER has an academic building, hostels, canteen, community centre, dispensaries and residential complexes for lecturers and staff. It also has tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, cricket pitch and a stadium.

On the occasion, the PM dedicated 15 of the 29 buildings constructed on the new campus. Director of IISER, Berhampur Ashok Kumar Ganguli said, “The institute is making great strides in various branches, primarily in science and mathematics. In future, we also hope to open departments of computer science and humanities.” The IISER was functioning on the transit campus of ITI, Berhampur since 2016-17.

On the day, PM Modi virtually inaugurated several development projects on the campus of Central University of Odisha (CUO), Koraput. The PM laid the foundation stone for two administrative buildings, as many hostel buildings and other infrastructure projects of the university worth `129 crore.

Vice-chancellor Chakradhar Tripathi said the Central government recently sanctioned `480 crore for construction of auditoriums, indoor stadiums, laboratories and research centre at the university.