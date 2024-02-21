Sarpanch Saroj Devi’s e-rickshaw pitch for easy commute in Odisha

NUAPADA: Known for her efforts in introducing drone services for delivering medicine to inaccessible areas and spearheading a Bartan bank to combat plastic pollution, sarpanch of Bhaleswar GP in Nuapada, Saroj Devi Agrawal has once again unveiled her latest innovative plan to introduce e-rickshaw to facilitate intra-GP mobility of villagers.

In a tweet to Rajya Sabha MP, Sujeet Kumar, the sarpanch urged to release funds of Rs 2 lakh from the MPLAD to procure an e-rickshaw to provide free of cost commuting services to the needy.

Speaking about her plan, Saroj Devi said during the ‘Sarpanch at Doorstep’ initiative, she got to know 60-70% of the people in the GP face inconvenience in commuting within the GP for different works. “The villagers often have to travel to the GP headquarters for various bank-related works, RI offices, PACS offices and Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC). In absence of transport services, people either take lift from strangers or request the village youths who are not responsible enough to pick-up and drop them. An e-rickshaw can resolve these problems in one go,” she explained.

According to her, a 6+1-seater e-rickshaw will cost around Rs 2 lakh. While a charging station for the same can be set-up at the Panchayat office, the salary of the e-rickshaw driver can be borne from the GP funds.