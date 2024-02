BHUBANESWAR: The Barabati Stadium, an icon of Cuttack, is set for a massive upgrade with the redevelopment plan pegged in the range of Rs 600 crore to Rs 700 crore. It was built in 1952.

After 5T chairman VK Pandian visited the stadium Wednesday morning and held discussions with Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), secretary of the association Sanjay Behera said the development plan will be jointly implemented by the Odisha Olympic Association, OCA, Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) and the state government.

“Around Rs 600 crore to Rs 700 crore will be spent on the project, foundation for which will be laid by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on February 27,” Behera told The New Indian Express.

The OCA secretary said the development plan will factor in requirement for the next 50 years. A vision document has already been approved by the state government.

However, the upgrade will require the illustrious stadium to be demolished in phases. “Complete demolition of the old structure is required for its transformation to a world-class sports complex,” he added. As per the plan, the seating capacity of the stadium will be increased to 60,000 from the present 42,000.