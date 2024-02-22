Former BJD minister Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy embraces BJP, trains gun on ruling party

BHUBANESWAR: Three-time MLA from Gopalpur and former minister in BJD government Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Wednesday in the presence of state president Manmohan Samal and other senior leaders.

Welcoming Panigrahy to the BJP, Samal said the former minister is a victim of political machination of BJD. “BJP will gain strength in Ganjam district after the joining of Panigrahi who is a popular leader with good organisational skills,” he said.

Panigrahy said he joined the BJP as he was inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has elevated India’s profile globally and has taken a leadership role in world affairs. He said the prime minister has ensured inclusive and all-round development of the country and the people have reposed faith on his leadership and ‘Modi guarantee’. In contrast here in Odisha there is a ‘shadow’ government which is not only corrupt but has become autocratic.