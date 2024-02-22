Girl child marriages down in Odisha, underage grooms on the rise

BHUBANESWAR: After several years of multi-pronged interventions, the state has been able to bring down girl child marriages marginally. Yet, ending the scourge entirely remains a struggle for the government with the number of child grooms on the rise.

As per official reports, minor marriages are more prevalent in boys than girls in the state now. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data is a pointer. The state saw decline in the prevalence of girl child marriage from 21.3 per cent in NFHS-4 to 20.5 per cent in NFHS-5, a reduction of 0.8 per cent.

The only concern here is Nabarangpur where 9.4 per cent girls married under the age of 18 in comparison to the state average of 20.5 per cent and the national average of 23.3 per cent.

However, when it comes to marriage of boys below the legal age of 21, the percentage increased to 13.3 per cent in NFHS-5 compared to 11 per cent in NFHS-4. The percentage is higher at 14.8 in rural Odisha compared to 7.8 in urban. On the other hand, the national average of such marriages among boys which was 20.3 per cent in NFHS-4 came down to 17.7 per cent in NFHS-5.

While there are several factors that contribute to rise in numbers of child marriages among boys, lack of access to education and vocational training is one of the most important, said child rights activists. As per reports, only 38.6 per cent of men in the age group of 15 to 49 in the state have completed 10 years of schooling. The activists added unlike child brides, child grooms do not have to relocate to a new place but they come under the pressure of providing for their new family which forces them to join the unskilled labour force.