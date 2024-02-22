Odisha government invokes ESMA to prohibit agitations by fire personnel

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Wednesday invoked Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) to restrain Odisha Fire and Emergency Service personnel from staging agitations for six months. The government took the step after fire personnel threatened to go on mass leave from Wednesday to press for their various demands.

“The state government is satisfied that for the interest of the public, it is necessary to prohibit strikes by firemen and their supervisory rank personnel as fire services are vital for the safety of the community. Any such disruption can cause untold hardships to the citizens and can lead to loss of life and property,” read an order issued by Home department.

In exercise of the power conferred under Odisha Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, the state government hereby prohibits strike by fire personnel. The order will remain in force for six months, said the department.

The fire personnel’s demands include equal pay and allowance at par with Odisha police and government registration of Association of Fire Services Personnel. Firemen, havildars and drivers of Fire department have been protesting by wearing black badges since the last two months. We had placed our demands before the government in 2018 but so far no step has been taken in this regard, said a fire personnel.