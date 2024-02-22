Odisha: SRC asks collectors to brace for heat wave

BHUBANESWAR: With temperature rising steadily across the state, special relief commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu on Wednesday asked collectors to remain prepared to tackle possible heat wave conditions.

A heat wave action plan will be developed by Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) delineating the standard operating procedure (SOP) for different departments, district administrations and others to mitigate situations arising out of adverse weather.

The SOP will be shared with all departments and districts for its implementation, read the letter issued by SRC to the collectors. Some of the measures the SRC has directed to implement are creating public awareness regarding heat wave related illness and do’s and dont’s to protect lives of human beings and livestock.

The district administrations are required to take steps in advance to identify water scarcity pockets and prepare an action plan to ensure supply of water for drinking and other purposes through tankers in such areas.