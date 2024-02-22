Odisha: SRC asks collectors to brace for heat wave

BHUBANESWAR: With temperature rising steadily across the state, special relief commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu on Wednesday asked collectors to remain prepared to tackle possible heat wave conditions.
A heat wave action plan will be developed by Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) delineating the standard operating procedure (SOP) for different departments, district administrations and others to mitigate situations arising out of adverse weather.
The SOP will be shared with all departments and districts for its implementation, read the letter issued by SRC to the collectors. Some of the measures the SRC has directed to implement are creating public awareness regarding heat wave related illness and do’s and dont’s to protect lives of human beings and livestock.
The district administrations are required to take steps in advance to identify water scarcity pockets and prepare an action plan to ensure supply of water for drinking and other purposes through tankers in such areas.
The SRC has also asked urban local bodies and panchayats to set up ‘Paniya Jala Seva Kendras’ (drinking water kiosks) at market places, bus stands and other congregation points, to provide roof to homeless and needy people at urban shelters, community and other public buildings in rural and urban areas during daytime, and to keep sufficient lifesaving medicines, saline, ORS in dispensaries, PHCs, CHCs and sub-division/district headquarter hospitals.
District headquarters hospitals have been asked to make special arrangements like separate wards/beds for treatment of heat stroke patients in different hospitals. To ensure people do not face any inconvenience due to the sweltering heat, the Energy department will issue instructions to power distribution companies to maintain uninterrupted power supply during summer months.
If load-shedding is absolutely necessary in some areas, the schedule must be announced to consumers well in advance, said the SRC. During heat wave period, control rooms at state level and district level will function round-the-clock.