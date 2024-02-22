Panigrahy’s BJP entry heats up ticket race

BERHAMPUR: The entry of Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy in BJP has muddied the political scene in the Assembly constituency putting the saffron party’s local unit in a dilemma over fielding the right candidate in the upcoming election.

Panigrahy won the last three elections in Gopalpur as a BJD candidate by defeating BJP’s Bibhuti Jena. In 2009 elections, the BJD got 42.77 per cent of the votes while Congress secured 21.44 per cent and BJP 14.91 per cent. Similarly in 2014, BJD’s vote percentage rose to 46.98 per cent. BJP too registered an increase with 29.88 per cent votes while Congress’ share reduced to 18.48 per cent.

The scenario changed in 2019 polls as vote percentage of BJD decreased to 45.69 per cent and BJP’s increased to 43.71 per cent with Congress securing a meagre 7.45 per cent. Going by the voting trends in the last two elections, BJP’s prospects seem brighter this time.

Credited for the BJP’s rising popularity in Gopalpur, Jena is hopeful to get the party ticket again in the 2024 election. But with Panigrahy entering BJP, the candidate selection is likely to be a challenge for the party.