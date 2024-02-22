Relief for tribals as Odisha government withdraws 48,000 minor cases

BHUBANESWAR: In a politically-significant move ahead of the general elections, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday ordered withdrawal of 48,018 minor cases against people belonging to the scheduled tribes (STs).

As per the chief minister’s office (CMO), most of these cases are related to Home (9,846), Excise (36,581) and and Forest and Environment (1,591) departments. “Withdrawal of the petty cases will also reduce pressure on courts and the judicial system,” the CMO said.

The state government’s decision which comes right ahead of the polls will provide relief to tribals that constitute about 22.8 per cent of Odisha’s population. After the CM’s direction, the three departments conducted a thorough review of the petty cases registered against people of ST communities across the state.

The government said the decision reflects its commitment to promoting fairness and justice, particularly for marginalised communities such as STs. By alleviating the legal burden on tribal individuals, the government aims to foster a more inclusive and equitable society, it added.

Withdrawal of the cases is also expected to take pressure off the courts, allowing for a more efficient allocation of resources and streamlined legal process. Withdrawal of petty cases against the tribals had commenced from 2012. The government had withdrawn over 9,000 cases against the tribals.