Accenture opens advanced tech centre in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In a major boost to Odisha’s IT landscape, Accenture, one of the leading technology services providers in the world, opened its advanced technology centre at Bhubaneswar on Thursday. This is the seventh MNC to set up its base in the state in last few months.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the technology research centre of the global professional services company, which has an employee strength of over 7.43 lakh, including over three lakh in India.

“Over the years, resurgent Odisha has scripted success stories in many spheres. The new Odisha is forging ahead towards progress, buoyed by innovation, new ideas and a strong entrepreneurial ethos. Odisha’s growth trajectory is fuelled by a robust ecosystem which will further boost entrepreneurship, technological innovation, and new age businesses,” he said.

Accenture’s expertise in these areas, the CM said, will undoubtedly add immense value to the state’s endeavours. The state-of-the-art research centre in Bhubaneswar will further strengthen the ecosystem and create employment for the youth of Odisha, he said.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Tusharkanti Behera said Bhubaneswar has become a global hotspot for IT, ESDM and consulting companies. With the visionary policies and vibrant ecosystem, Odisha has emerged as the undisputed leader in the IT domain, shaping the future of technology, he said.