Electricity consumers in Odisha to get special rebate for timely bill payment

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has allowed a special rebate to low transmission (LT) single phase consumers who pay their electricity bills within due date for all months in a financial year.

The amount of special rebate will be equal to that of March. An officer of OERC said, all consumers are given a rebate by power distribution companies for payment of their monthly power bills before due date. If a consumer pays his/her bills within the due date for all the 12 months of a financial year, he or she will be entitled for a rebate equal to the rebate of the last month that is March as the the new tariff year starts from April every financial year.

The special rebate is over and above the others allowed by the panel for consumers. Consumers with pre-paid meters are entitled to four per cent rebate on pre-paid amount and LT domestic and single-phase general-purpose consumers are getting four per cent rebate for digital payment. Besides, consumers opting to avail e-bill will get discount of `10 per bill.

However, consumers of any category will now get a ‘Green Consumer’ certification by Discoms if 100 per cent of their power requirement is met from renewable sources. Such consumers will have to pay additional 20 paise per unit as premium over and above the normal rate of energy charges. This facility will be in force for one year from the effective date of this order.The consumer will have to apply to the Discom concerned in advance for this purpose.