Illegal sand lifting threatens century-old bridge in Odisha

BARIPADA: Resentment is brewing among residents of Baripada municipality and Shamakhunta block in Mayurbhanj district due to illegal sand mining posing a threat to the structure of a century-old bridge over Budhabalanga river near Madhuban.

This bridge has long served as a vital artery for communication between Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts, and parts of neighbouring West Bengal.

In 2015, during Rajesh Pravakar Patil’s tenure as collector, the district administration and Revenue department issued an order prohibiting sand extraction within a 500-metre radius of the bridge’s protective pillars. This decision stemmed from a rescue operation by ODRAF and fire personnel, which found several pillars in bad condition due to sand excavation.

However, despite the directive, illegal sand mining has persisted, with sand mafia blatantly flouting regulations.

Local residents from Madhuban and Poda Astia areas in Baripada municipality and Shamakhunta block have flagged concerns over the detrimental effects of rampant sand mining on their life.