Illegal sand lifting threatens century-old bridge in Odisha

BARIPADA: Resentment is brewing among residents of Baripada municipality and Shamakhunta block in Mayurbhanj district due to illegal sand mining posing a threat to the structure of a century-old bridge over Budhabalanga river near Madhuban.
This bridge has long served as a vital artery for communication between Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts, and parts of neighbouring West Bengal.
In 2015, during Rajesh Pravakar Patil’s tenure as collector, the district administration and Revenue department issued an order prohibiting sand extraction within a 500-metre radius of the bridge’s protective pillars. This decision stemmed from a rescue operation by ODRAF and fire personnel, which found several pillars in bad condition due to sand excavation.
However, despite the directive, illegal sand mining has persisted, with sand mafia blatantly flouting regulations.
Local residents from Madhuban and Poda Astia areas in Baripada municipality and Shamakhunta block have flagged concerns over the detrimental effects of rampant sand mining on their life.
“As per rules, only five tractors should be allowed to lift sand from a river on a day but countless vehicles are seen involved in the act right under the nose of the Mining department. Sand is not only being extracted from Budhabalanga river but others in Rairangpur, Karanjia, Kaptipada and Baripada sub-divisions in the district,” they alleged.
The residents fear flooding, river course alterations, and landslides, particularly in Madhuban ward, which lies in close proximity to the bridge.
The Madhuban Development Committee has urged the district administration and state government time and again to reinforce the bridge’s embankment and prevent further deterioration but in vain.
District minor mineral officer in Baripada Udai Bhanu Sahu, stated the mining regulations mandate that no sand lifting can be carried out within 250-metre of the upstream and 500-metre down stream from a bridge’s protective pillars. “The department will conduct raids to intercept illegal sand-laden tractors and take stringent action against offenders,” he assured.