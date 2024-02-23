Joint security forces destroy Naxal camp in Odisha's Gandhamardan Hills

BHUBANESWAR: After an exchange of fire, a joint team of Odisha Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) destroyed a Naxal camp on Gandhamardan hills in Bargarh district on Friday morning.

The left-wing extremists camping in the area were reportedly members of Balangir, Bargarh and Mahasamund (BBM) division of the banned CPI (Maoist). They managed to flee after the fire exchange with the security personnel. Security forces recovered one improvised explosive device (IED), eight bags, camp articles, clothes and other items from the spot.



"After we received intel about the presence of Naxals on Gandhamardan hill, an operation was launched by SOG and CRPF personnel. An exchange of fire took place on a hilly terrain near Khandijharan village within Paikmal police limits at about 8.30 am," said ADG (Operations), Dev Datta Singh.