Modi at Centre and BJP in Odisha, asserts Defence minister Rajnath Singh

BHUBANESWAR: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi returning to power for a third term and BJP forming the next government in Odisha is now a certainty.

“It is certain that Modiji will become prime minister for the third time. He will be the prime minister for the fourth term too,” said Singh sounding BJP’s poll bugle in the state.

Addressing his first meeting of BJP workers at Nabarangpur, the veteran leader said the state is ready for a double-engine government and no force can prevent the party from achieving its goal to steer Odisha towards rapid economic growth. “Odisha appears to be all prepared to take a new flight. People of the state are fully ready for a double-engine government,” Singh said. Addressing two more Vijay Sankalp Yatra meetings at Berhampur and Baripada, Singh mostly targeted the previous UPA regime at Centre and the Congress without uttering a word against the BJD government in the state which the BJP is trying to dislodge.

Recalling his connection with Odisha, Singh said, “I share an emotional bond with Odisha. We had started Bharat Suraksha Yatra during the Congress-led UPA government from Odisha when the country was under the grip of terrorism and Naxalism.”