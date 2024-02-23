Odisha: No space for artefacts excavated from Barabati fort

CUTTACK: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is finding it tough to preserve ancient sculptures being excavated from Barabati fort and its surroundings as it is yet to get possession of a museum and interpretation centre, set up in 2022.

The Tourism department has not handed over the centre to ASI. The centre was built by Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium at a cost of Rs 5 crore. As per the plan, the centre was supposed to house exquisite ancient sculptures of Ganga dynasty which are being unearthed during excavation of an earthen mound where the 14th century nine-storey palace once stood tall.

While the excavated ancient sculpture would have been showcased in the middle room, photos and some thematic documentary films depicting the past glory of Barabati fort and its Gadakhai were to be displayed in the rest two rooms.

“We are unable to preserve the ancient sculptures which are now being unearthed as the Barabati Fort Museum and Interpretation Centre is yet to be handed over to us by OTDC despite repeated letters and discussions with officials concerned. At present, we have no other option but to store the ancient sculptures at the excavation site,” said superintending archaeologist DB Garnayak.

An OTDC official said the corporation is trying to hand over the centre to ASI within a week.