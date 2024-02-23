Odisha: Olive Ridley deaths surge along Paradip coast

PARADIP: Despite precautionary measures, a surge in the number of dead Olive Ridley turtles washing ashore along Paradip coast has sparked serious concern among the environmentalists.

Official sources said nearly 99 turtles died between November 1 and February 20 under five forest ranges of Kujang, Gahirmatha, Rajnagar, Kanika and Mahakalapada.

As many as 60 turtles were killed in last two days and around 60 per cent of them died in Devi river due to operation of mechanised boats.

Despite efforts by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Forest department, safety of turtles has shown no signs of improvement. Over the past week, there has been a significant increase in turtle mortalities.

ICG Paradip initiated safety measures at three major nesting sites for Olive Ridley sea turtles in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, Devi river mouth, and Rushikulya beach. Vessels deployed by the ICG from November 1 are tasked with protecting these turtles. Additionally, fishery and forest officials have been deployed to maintain strict vigilance.

However, the escalating death toll suggests the efforts have been inadequate. Last week, local Congress leaders, led by general secretary of Pradesh Congress committee Priyabrat Nayak, staged a protest and held a mass sit-in demonstration in front of the Kujang forest range office to draw attention to the matter.

Rajnagar divisional forest officer, Sudharshan G Yadav admitted that ‘No Fishing Zone’ has not yet been declared on Mahanadi river. The department has directed ICG and Fisheries department officials to keep vigil on movement of mechanised boats, he added.