Odisha to witness rains from Feb 23, temp to fall

BHUBANESWAR: Days after temperature soared over 35 degree Celsius in parts of Odisha, mercury level is expected to fall in the state from Friday onwards under the influence of rainfall and thunderstorm activity. The India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorm in parts of the state till February 28.

“Parts of the state will witness rainfall activity and cloudiness as dry westerly and north-easterly winds will interact with moisture-laden winds from Bay of Bengal. A western disturbance is also active,” said Umasankar Das, scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

Though IMD starts issuing day temperature forecasts once the summer season commences in March, sources said the maximum temperature is likely to fall by 2 degree Celsius to 3 degree C due to the rainfall activity.

The regional Met office has issued a warning of thunderstorm with lightning for one or two places in Cuttack and seven other districts on Friday. On the day, Sonepur was the hottest at 36.3 degree C followed by Bhubaneswar and Talcher at 36.2 degree C each and Titilagarh and Boudh at 36 degree C each.

Meanwhile, the regional Met office said there will be no large change in night (minimum) temperature during the next four to five days.