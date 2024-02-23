Odisha: With 12 wins in 3 weeks, swimmer Pratyasa Ray in a medal pool

BHUBANESWAR: Twelve national medals in just 20 days. That's what ace swimmer Pratyasa Ray has notched up.

Pratyasa won six medals including four gold, one silver and a bronze in the Khelo India University Games at Guwahati on Thursday. She bagged gold in the 100 m backstroke (1:08.12), 50 m backstroke (31.09), 200 m backstroke (2:30.95) and 400 m freestyle (4:48.22).

She also won silver and bronze in 200 m freestyle and 4X100 m medley clocking 2:15.15 and 5:28.80 respectively. What's satisfying for her was she claimed the medals in 50 m backstroke, 400 freestyle and 4X100 m medley by notching up her personal best timings.