Probe agencies apathetic to rise in cyber crimes: Orissa HC

CUTTACK: Calling for efficient and effective tackling of cyber crime cases, which are on an alarming rise in the state, the Orissa High Court has observed that the investigating agencies are adopting lackadaisical approach to the menace.

While disposing of a petition on Tuesday, the single judge bench of Justice Chittaranjan Dash said though the government has a number of robust policies to tackle cyber crime investigation, the investigating agencies while being confronted with the cases are adopting a lackadaisical attitude.

Dr Biswajit Lenka, a geoscientist of the Geological Survey of India had filed the petition in which he alleged inaction by the cyber crime police station (VSS Nagar, Bhubaneswar) on his complaint regarding some miscreants posting slanderous write-ups, articles about him on Google. While seeking the court’s intervention, the petitioner alleged that the investigating agency has remained silent on the matter and allowed the mischief-mongers to continue posting insulting remarks about him.

On the affidavit filed by additional secretary Home department, Justice Dash said, “Awareness programmes and other activities have been taken to make aware the people at large about the cyber crimes, but they would be a futile effort if the investigating agencies are not aware of their duties to come in action promptly upon the information, as has happened in the instant case.”