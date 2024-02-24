14-year-old girl’s parents donate her liver after declared brain dead in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In an exemplary gesture, the parents of a 14-year-old girl on Friday donated her liver after she was declared brain dead at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

The hospital facilitated the organ harvesting after the girl, who was suffering from renal failure and cerebral edema, was declared brain dead.

Sources said, AIIMS surgeons harvested the liver from the body of Damayanti Mahanta, a Class IX student, following her brain stem death. The organ was immediately transported to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), New Delhi. The Commissionerate Police created a green corridor up to the airport for smooth transportation of the organ.