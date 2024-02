BALANGIR: A 24-year-old youth was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing a Mission Shakti community resource person over a personal feud.

Police identified the accused as Saptam Bagarty. The deceased, Sanjukta Harpal, belonged to Barigoba village in Boudh’s Kantamal area.

During interrogation, Saptam alleged that he was using Sanjukta in illegal trade of ganja. On Thursday, a heated exchange ensued between the duo and in a fit of rage, Saptam hacked the woman to death and threw her body in a field near Balangir-Sonepur highway.

The matter came to the fore after a man spotted the woman’s body in a pool of blood in the field and informed police. Balangir SDPO Pradeep Sahu said police found a broken mobile phone from the spot and traced the deceased’s family.

“The accused was produced in court and further investigation is on,” he added.