27 projects worth Rs 6,134 crore cleared, to create 42,000 jobs in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The state level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) on Friday approved 27 industrial projects worth Rs 6,134.52 crore. The investments are expected to generate 42,275 jobs.

The projects will come up in 10 districts - Sambalpur, Kandhamal, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Jajpur, Rayagada, Puri, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Angul. In the aluminium downstream sector, the proposal of SMEL Steel Structural Pvt Ltd to set up an aluminium coil, flat rolled products and battery foil manufacturing unit at an investment of Rs 893 crore at Rengali has been cleared.

Premier Explosive’s proposal to set up a defence explosives plant in Rayagada at an investment of Rs 864 crore, Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Ltd’s 63 MW hydro project at a cost of Rs 787.48 crore at Baliguda, Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd’s 35,000 MT manufacturing unit of wagons and couplers for railways at an investment of Rs 438.92 crore at Paradip have been approved. The three projects will generate employment for around 5,000 people.

In the machinery and equipment sector, Premium Transmission has evinced interest to venture into industrial transmission and renewable energy equipment manufacturing with its proposal to invest Rs 555 crore for a unit of mechanised goods at Khurda.