544 SC and ST students receive TSF fellowship in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: As many as 544 meritorious students belonging to economically backward SC and ST families were awarded Jyoti fellowship worth Rs 49.41 lakh at Tata Steel Foundation (TSF)’s Udaan 2024 programme here on Friday.
Congratulating the students, managing director of Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Manikant Naik encouraged them to strive hard and bring laurels to their family and nation. “Tata Steel is committed to supporting the inclusive growth of the region and will continue to provide opportunities for the community,” he said.
On the day, TSF also organised its flagship programme Disha under which around 300 women self-help group (SHG) members and adolescent girls from peripheral villages took part on enterprise development, women’s rights, leadership development and gender mainstreaming.
Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) mayor Sanghamitra Dalei urged the participants to know about their rights and avail the schemes provided by government.
Commandant of Army Air Defence College, Gopalpur Brigadier Inderjit Singh Panjrath inaugurated Udaan 2024. Manikant Naik, managing director of Tata Steel Special Economic Zone was also present.