BJP looks to retain stronghold in Bonai Assembly

ROURKELA: The BJP is seeking to regain its lost glory in Bonai Assembly constituency by setting its house in order ahead of the 2024 elections.

Reserved for ST candidate, Bonai was once a stronghold of the saffron party. However, the BJP citadel crumbled over the last two decades largely due to infighting in the party.

The Assembly seat holds greater significance for the BJP, especially former union minister and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram who had kicked off his political career by becoming the MLA of Bonai in 1990. Jual retained the seat in 1995 but resigned in 1997 to contest the Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) polls.

While Jual’s political career took off, the BJP’s fortunes plummeted in Bonai. BJP candidate late Dayanidhi Kisan lost the 1997 bypoll but managed to make a comeback in 2000 election.

BJP insiders said from 2000 onwards, BJP could not keep its house in order. In 2004 elections, BJP ignored Dayanidhi and fielded Bhimsen Chaudhary as its candidate. Disgruntled Dayanidhi contested the polls as an Independent and secured 19,644 votes, thereby making it easy for CPM’s Laxman Munda to win with a lead of 5,727 votes against Bhimsen.

In 2009, Bhimsen won the seat for BJP. But in 2014, he fought on a Congress ticket while Dayanidhi contested for BJD with each of them bagging around 37,000 votes. CPM’s Laxman won the polls with a slender margin of 1,818 votes. BJP candidate Luthar Oram dropped to the fourth place.