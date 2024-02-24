Cocaine seizure: Orissa HC orders arrest of Panama vessel

CUTTACK: In an interim order pertaining to an admiralty suit for maritime claim recovery, the Orissa High Court on Friday ordered the arrest of a Panama registered cargo ship MV Debi anchored at Paradip.

Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT) had filed the admiralty suit for recovery of dues of Rs 7.95 crore towards berth and penal berth charges from MV Debi. PICT has a multipurpose berth at Paradip port on a build, operate, transfer (BOT) basis and operates a multipurpose clean cargo terminal catering to various customers.

The admiralty suit also sought arrest of the vessel for enforcement of maritime claim under the Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims) Act, 2017. Acting on it, Justice V Narasingh said, “PICT prima facie has been able to fortify its stand that the suit will be rendered infructuous unless the order to arrest the vessel is passed in exercise of the power of this court under section 5(1) of the Act, 2017. The defendant vessel MV Debi be arrested at Paradip Port.”