Congress, CPM seat-sharing talks go off track over Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat

BHUBANESWAR: Seat sharing talks between Congress and Left parties in Odisha are likely to hit a roadblock as the grand old party has decided to field its candidate from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat in the ensuing elections. The CPM had contested the seat in 2019.

Veteran Congress leader Suresh Kumar Routray is being projected as the party’s candidate from the seat. Though Routray’s name is yet to be finalised, sources in the party said there is unanimity among senior leaders on his candidature. Several Congress leaders told The New Indian Express, Routray is a known face and will be more effective in attracting anti-BJD and anti-BJP votes.

Besides, the experiment in 2019 elections when Congress had not fielded any candidate from the seat to support CPM’s Janardan Pati had turned disastrous for the party. Pati polled only around 23,000 votes. Congress sources maintained the impact in the seven Assembly constituencies barring Jatni where Routray won defeating the BJD candidate had a negative effect on Congress.