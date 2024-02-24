CRUT launches new, upgraded Mo Bus mobile app

The CRUT MO BUS app is available on Android and IOS. Commuters can find the cheapest and fastest trip options, including all bus route options to their destination. One can also buy a mobile bus pass directly through the app.

To further facilitate cashless transaction, Garg also announced a special offer for Tap and Pay Mo Bus card. “A commuter will get 40 per cent extra on top up of Rs 500 and 50 per cent extra on top up of Rs 1,000 excluding the cost of the card (Rs 50),” she said.

CRUT officials said this is a limited offer and will be valid for a month starting March 1. The offer will be valid in the capital region as well as Rourkela.

Housing and Urban Development department secretary G Mathi Vathanan said, “The new mobile app and Mo Bus card promotional offer will further facilitate digital payment and ensure seamless travel for the commuters.”

CRUT MD Arun Bothra said the move is aimed at improving contactless payment and also to make Mo Bus journey more enjoyable, hassle-free and at par with the best bus services in the world.” Transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur was present.