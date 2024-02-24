Five Korei villages in grip of diarrhoea, 50 affected

JAJPUR: Diarrhoea has spread its tentacles in Korei block, affecting more than 50 people in at least five villages.
Sources said eight members of two families in Radha Nagar Patana village under Khaman panchayat complained of stomach pain, vomiting and loose motion on Thursday. They were rushed to the community health centre (CHC) at Jajpur Road. The same day, another 12 villagers showed similar symptoms and were admitted to the CHC.
On Friday, 30 residents of nearby Udaya Patana, Godipatana, Nahanda and Thakurpatana villages were also affected by the water-borne disease. They were admitted to Jajpur Road and Korei CHCs besides the district headquarters hospital.
While some were discharged after treatment, two of the affected persons were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.
Consumption of contaminated water and unhygienic food is believed to be the main reason for the diarrhoea outbreak. Medical officer of Jajpur Road CHC Dr Santosh Kumar Prusty said residents of the affected villages have been advised to drink boiled water.
Necessary steps are being taken to contain the spread of the water-borne disease. A health team visited the affected villages to take stock of the situation.
Health workers are supplying medicines and ORS packets to the affected persons. Water samples have been collected for testing. Disinfection of water bodies in the affected villages has also been started, Prusty added.