Five Korei villages in grip of diarrhoea, 50 affected

JAJPUR: Diarrhoea has spread its tentacles in Korei block, affecting more than 50 people in at least five villages.

Sources said eight members of two families in Radha Nagar Patana village under Khaman panchayat complained of stomach pain, vomiting and loose motion on Thursday. They were rushed to the community health centre (CHC) at Jajpur Road. The same day, another 12 villagers showed similar symptoms and were admitted to the CHC.

On Friday, 30 residents of nearby Udaya Patana, Godipatana, Nahanda and Thakurpatana villages were also affected by the water-borne disease. They were admitted to Jajpur Road and Korei CHCs besides the district headquarters hospital.