Kalyani Steels signs MoU for defence components complex

BHUBANESWAR: In a major boost for Odisha’s defence manufacturing sector, Kalyani Steels Ltd on Friday inked a pact with the state government to set up an integrated specialty steel, titanium metal and aerospace components manufacturing complex in Dhenkanal district.

Director of Kalyani Steels Ltd Amit Kalyani signed the MoU with managing director of IPICOL Bhupendra Singh Poonia in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The complex, to come up at an investment of Rs 11,750 crore, is expected to create 10,000 jobs.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen said Odisha marks its grand entry into a highly advanced and precision manufacturing sector by welcoming Kalyani Steel’s integrated project that include a titanium metal and alloy mill, an aerospace components facility and an automotive component unit.

“This project will also catalyse the growth of MSMEs, spurring development of a vibrant ecosystem of ancillary industries and OEM suppliers while providing many more employment opportunities. The project is a perfect match for our aspirations of creating an ecosystem conducive to new-age industries,” he said.