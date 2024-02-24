Man dies of cardiac arrest after mishap claims two family members in Odisha

KEONJHAR: A man died of cardiac arrest after hearing the news of the death of two of his family members in a road accident at Ghatagaon here on Friday morning.

Sources said at around 7.30 am, Kande Munda (59) and his son Laxman Munda (34) of Barigaon village within Ghatagaon police limits were on way to Bankapatuli weekly market on a two-wheeler. Near Pipilia market, an iron-laden truck coming from Keonjhar hit their bike.

The father-son duo suffered critical injuries in the accident and were rushed to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital (DHH). However, the doctors declared them brought dead.