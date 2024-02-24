Man dies of cardiac arrest after mishap claims two family members in Odisha

KEONJHAR: A man died of cardiac arrest after hearing the news of the death of two of his family members in a road accident at Ghatagaon here on Friday morning.
Sources said at around 7.30 am, Kande Munda (59) and his son Laxman Munda (34) of Barigaon village within Ghatagaon police limits were on way to Bankapatuli weekly market on a two-wheeler. Near Pipilia market, an iron-laden truck coming from Keonjhar hit their bike.
The father-son duo suffered critical injuries in the accident and were rushed to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital (DHH). However, the doctors declared them brought dead.
After the news reached Barigaon village, brother of Kande’s father Samara Munda (45) reportedly suffered a heart attack and collapsed. Family members took Samara to the DHH where he was declared dead.
Following the mishap, irate locals staged road blockade at the accident spot demanding compensation for the bereaved family. On being informed, Ghatagaon police reached the spot and held discussion with the agitators. The road blockade was lifted at around 11 am after the administration assured the locals of looking into their demands.
Police have seized the truck involved in the accident and arrested its driver.