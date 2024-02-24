Odisha 5T chairman Pandian sets Jan 1, 2025 deadline for Ekamra development project

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has set target of January 1, 2025 for completion of Ekamra development project around Lingaraj temple.

5T chairman VK Pandian visited the project site on Friday and inspected all elements of the development plan including the north parking near Sanitarium square where apart from bus and car parking, tourist conveniences, vending zone and Lingaraj police station building will be constructed.

Pandian said though the project seems mammoth, he has full confidence on the team that it can deliver. Referring to rehabilitation of shopkeepers and vendors, the 5T chairman said their livelihood must be ensured in all possible ways. He visited the alternate road from Kotitirtheswar to Taleswar parallel to Bindusagar road and reviewed requirement of land and drains for the project.