Odisha 5T chairman Pandian sets Jan 1, 2025 deadline for Ekamra development project

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has set target of January 1, 2025 for completion of Ekamra development project around Lingaraj temple.
5T chairman VK Pandian visited the project site on Friday and inspected all elements of the development plan including the north parking near Sanitarium square where apart from bus and car parking, tourist conveniences, vending zone and Lingaraj police station building will be constructed.
Pandian said though the project seems mammoth, he has full confidence on the team that it can deliver. Referring to rehabilitation of shopkeepers and vendors, the 5T chairman said their livelihood must be ensured in all possible ways. He visited the alternate road from Kotitirtheswar to Taleswar parallel to Bindusagar road and reviewed requirement of land and drains for the project.
He also directed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to hand over land wherever required for construction of drains. The 5T chairman visited the area behind Ananta Vasudev temple, the location of open Bhajan mandap and Lingaraj plaza area. He said the queue management system should be planned in such a way that it does not disturb the landscape during annual festivals like Shivaratri.
He also held discussions with officials on scientific management of traffic. Battery operated vehicles will be used to ferry passengers around the temple to ensure clean and green environment.
Pandian inspected the south side of the Parikrama and the alternative bypass road planned near Badheibanka square. He advised to plan for smooth curves at all crossings and expedite the land acquisition process. He said beautiful gardens and designer stonework will be created along the Parikrama of the temple to enhance the experience of pilgrims.