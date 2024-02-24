Orissa HC disposes of petition on land deals under RERA Act

CUTTACK; A public interest litigation (PIL) seeking direction to authorities for implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016 in respect of land deals under plotted schemes, was disposed of by the Orissa High Court on Wednesday.

The division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo said, “On the basis of the pleadings in the petition, the court is not inclined to issue a general direction to the authorities to follow the statutory requirements of the RERA.” The bench observed, “The concerned authority shall make sincere endeavour to ensure that the provisions of section 3 of RERA are not violated. The court however observes that the concerned authority shall make sincere endeavour to ensure that the provisions of section 3 of RERA are not violated.”