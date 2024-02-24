Security forces bust Maoist camp after exchange of fire with rebels in Odisha

BARGARH: Security forces destroyed a Maoist camp after an exchange of fire with the rebels on Gandhamardhan hill near Khandijharan village within Paikmal police limits here on Friday.

Bargarh SP Prahalad Sahai Meena said basing on the intel about presence of Maoists on Gandhamardan hill, an anti-Naxal operation was launched by a joint team of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Wednesday.

“While combing operation was underway, an exchange of fire took place between the security forces and the Maoists at around 8.30 am on Friday. Following the gun battle, our team searched the area and seized a number of Maoist articles.”

Meena informed that the entire Naxal camp was destroyed in the operation but there were no casualties. During search, the security forces recovered improvised explosive devices (IED), eight bags, clothes, food and other Maoist articles.