Stone blasting for widening of Dwarsuni ghat road begins in Odisha

The NHAI had sanctioned around Rs 6.5 crore last year for widening and repair of the 9-km stretch. However, around 3 km road required stone blasting work but it could not be undertaken as the NHAI was awaiting clearance from the Forest department in this regard.

After Mayurbhanj collector Ashish Thakare’s intervention, forest clearance was acquired and a construction agency assigned the job of taking up the blasting work at Rs 1.5 crore.

An NHAI official said the stone blasting work would be undertaken at 10 places along the ghat road towards Bangiriposi. In view of public safety, vehicular traffic on the stretch will be halted between 12 pm and 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday, he informed.