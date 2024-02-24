Two railway stations in Sundargarh to be revamped

ROURKELA: Panposh and Bimlagarh railway stations under the South Eastern Railway (SER) have been included for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme of the Indian Railways.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay foundations for the project in virtual mode on February 26. While the smaller Panposh station is within Rourkela city and five km away from Rourkela station, the one in Bimlagarh is located in the mining belt of Koida.

SER sources said redevelopment budget for Panposh and Bimlagarh stations will be much lower than the one in Rourkela. Earlier the Rourkela Junction railway station of the SER was included under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme and Rs 350 crore was sanctioned to develop it on the model of Khurda railway station.