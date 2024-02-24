Two students die by suicide in Ganjam and Bhadrak districts

BERHAMPUR/BHADRAK: Examination-related pressure reportedly forced two students to die by suicide in the state during the last 24 hours.

In the first incident, a 17-year-old Plus II student ended his life in his house in Berhampur city after allegedly being caught for malpractice in the ongoing Plus Two examination.

The 17-year-old, a student of a private college in Berhampur, took the test in Physics paper on Thursday. During the exam, he was spotted by the squad for indulging in malpractice.

In the evening, the teenager took the extreme step in his house when his family members were out for some work. On returning home, his mother and sister found him hanging and rushed him to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. However, he was declared dead.

Police registered an unnatural death case and are investigating the circumstances that compelled the boy to take the extreme step.